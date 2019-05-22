Fashion discounter Pepco sees 35% sales leap in Romania in 2018

The Romanian subsidiary of Polish fashion discounter Pepco, which also sells home decorations and toys, consolidated its position as the third-largest clothing retailer on the local market after Inditex and H&M after its sales soared by 35% to RON 900 million (nearly EUR 200 mln) in 2018, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Polish retailer, which entered the Romanian market in 2014, has reached over 220 stores in the country. Over the past two years, its turnover has doubled. The group envisages further expansion on the Romanian market, where it plans to reach 2,700 employees by the end of 2019, compared to 2,200 at the end of last year and double compared to 2017.

Pepco is a discounter, so it bet on development not only in large urban centers but also in those of a few thousand inhabitants where they compete with local stores, bazaars, and markets. The following planned openings are in small-sized towns Segarcea and Medgidia.

