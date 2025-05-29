Almost 400 people from four counties in Romania evacuated due to flooding

Approximately 400 people from four counties in Romania have been preventively evacuated due to flooding in the last 24 hours, according to representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, or IGSU.

Authorities announced that on Thursday, May 29, up to 69 localities across 14 counties in Romania were impacted by the effects of heavy rainfall, up from 60 localities the day before. In these localities, interventions were carried out to remove water from 68 houses, 114 yards, 51 cellars/basements (5 public institutions), 6 annex buildings, as well as to remove eight fallen trees.

Additionally, for the protection of the population, local authorities ordered the preventive evacuation of 375 people from the counties of Botoșani, Brașov, Covasna, and Vrancea. Around 200 people were also evacuated in the locality of Băcel in Covasna.

Ninety-one people were evacuated from 80 houses in the locality of Lunca Mărcușului in Covasna. At the same time, 28 people were evacuated from three localities in Botoșani and 47 people from two localities in Brașov.

Also, 1,078 people from the localities of Ciugheș – Bacău (1,060) and Îngărești – Neamț (18) remain road-isolated, but pedestrian and off-road vehicle access is available.

Rail traffic is affected on railway line CF 300 between Predeal and Timișu de Sus stations due to a landslide of the embankment over a length of about 50 meters, and train circulation is being conducted alternately on a single track.

Meteorologists announced that the rain will continue to fall until Thursday evening.

(Photo source: IGSU - Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta, Romania on Facebook)