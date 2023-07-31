Labour Minister talks pension reform, new pay system in budgetary sector with EC

Labor Minister Simona Bucura-Oprescu held, on July 27, a series of discussions with officials and experts of SG Recover within the European Commission DG ECFIN, focused on completing the reforms aimed at the public pension system and wages in the budgetary sector as outlined in the PNRR.

The outcome, as announced by the minister in a Facebook post, indicates an early stage of the process of sketching the reforms.

The sides agreed “to find the best version of reform” in order to help the low-income ones and reduce inequities but preserve sustainability at the same time.

On the public pension system, the minister said that “the short and medium-term working trajectory,” namely the planning of the next bilateral technical meetings between the Ministry and the European Commission, was agreed upon. The two sides will agree upon the best version of the reform, such as focusing on raising the low pensions while preserving financial sustainability.

Regarding the reform of the wage system in the public sector, it was decided to finalize the consultation work with all occupational families in a tripartite manner (Labor Ministry, trade unions, line ministries) so that later the Labor Ministry can work together with the World Bank on various reform scenarios, in order to find the best option to reduce inequities in the system and ensure the sustainability of spending, Simona Bucura also said.

(Photo: Alexandru Busca/ Inquam Photos)

