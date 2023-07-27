Romania’s Constitutional Court defers ruling on bills curtailing special pensions

Judges of the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) postponed on July 26 the decision on two bills aimed at curtailing the so-called special pensions, part of which are paid to magistrates, including some of the CCR members. The Court said it needs further clarification, Digi24 reported.

The bills are milestones under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility scheme.

The two bills regulate the regime of the special pensions (ruling postponed for August 2) and the cumulation of a special pension and a wage in the budgetary sector (postponed for September 21).

On June 29, the High Court (ICCJ) notified the Constitutional Court of alleged irregularities in the two bills.

Both laws were passed by the Parliament on June 28, being currently under constitutional review before being sent to President Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)