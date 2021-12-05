Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 14:39
Business

Penny Romania to invest over EUR 1 billion in expansion by 2029

12 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Penny Romania, part of the German group REWE, announced plans to invest over RON 5.1 billion (more than EUR 1 billion) by 2029, mainly in expansion. The retailer plans to reach a network of 619 stores and six logistics centers in the next eight years.

This year, the company aims to open 25 stores in the country and build a fourth warehouse in Filiași, Dolj county. At the same time, Penny Romania aims to revamp 100 stores in 2021 and the entire network of stores by 2022.

Last year, the retailer invested RON 371 million in the modernization and expansion of the local store network. It opened 20 new stores in 2020, ending the year with a total of 276 units.

Penny Romania reported a turnover of RON 4.73 billion in 2020, up 19% compared to 2019, and a net profit of RON 85 million, up 54% year-on-year.

With a first store opened on the local market in 2005, Penny is one of the most active retailers in Romania. The entire network is served by three logistics centers located in Stefanestii de Jos, Turda, and Bacau.

Currently, the Penny network in Romania consists of 283 stores and a team of over 5,300 employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 05/12/2021 - 14:39
Business

Penny Romania to invest over EUR 1 billion in expansion by 2029

12 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Penny Romania, part of the German group REWE, announced plans to invest over RON 5.1 billion (more than EUR 1 billion) by 2029, mainly in expansion. The retailer plans to reach a network of 619 stores and six logistics centers in the next eight years.

This year, the company aims to open 25 stores in the country and build a fourth warehouse in Filiași, Dolj county. At the same time, Penny Romania aims to revamp 100 stores in 2021 and the entire network of stores by 2022.

Last year, the retailer invested RON 371 million in the modernization and expansion of the local store network. It opened 20 new stores in 2020, ending the year with a total of 276 units.

Penny Romania reported a turnover of RON 4.73 billion in 2020, up 19% compared to 2019, and a net profit of RON 85 million, up 54% year-on-year.

With a first store opened on the local market in 2005, Penny is one of the most active retailers in Romania. The entire network is served by three logistics centers located in Stefanestii de Jos, Turda, and Bacau.

Currently, the Penny network in Romania consists of 283 stores and a team of over 5,300 employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:18
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more