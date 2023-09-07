German discount supermarket chain Penny reaches 350 units in Romania
Discount supermarket chain Penny expanded its network in Romania with a new store in Călăraşi, reaching a total of 350 units nationwide, according to a company press release.
According to the same source, quoted by Bursa.ro, the new Penny store is the fourth opened in this city and has a sales area of 831 square meters.
During 2021-2029, Penny aims to invest at least EUR 1 billion to expand the network to a total of 619 stores and six logistics centres.
(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)