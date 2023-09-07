Business

German discount supermarket chain Penny reaches 350 units in Romania

07 September 2023

Discount supermarket chain Penny expanded its network in Romania with a new store in Călăraşi, reaching a total of 350 units nationwide, according to a company press release.

According to the same source, quoted by Bursa.ro, the new Penny store is the fourth opened in this city and has a sales area of ​​831 square meters.

During 2021-2029, Penny aims to invest at least EUR 1 billion to expand the network to a total of 619 stores and six logistics centres.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)

Discount supermarket chain Penny expanded its network in Romania with a new store in Călăraşi, reaching a total of 350 units nationwide, according to a company press release.

According to the same source, quoted by Bursa.ro, the new Penny store is the fourth opened in this city and has a sales area of ​​831 square meters.

During 2021-2029, Penny aims to invest at least EUR 1 billion to expand the network to a total of 619 stores and six logistics centres.

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

1

Editor's picks