German discount supermarket chain Penny reaches 350 units in Romania

Discount supermarket chain Penny expanded its network in Romania with a new store in Călăraşi, reaching a total of 350 units nationwide, according to a company press release.

According to the same source, quoted by Bursa.ro, the new Penny store is the fourth opened in this city and has a sales area of ​​831 square meters.

During 2021-2029, Penny aims to invest at least EUR 1 billion to expand the network to a total of 619 stores and six logistics centres.

(Photo source: Emilio100/Dreamstime.com)