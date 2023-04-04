Pendl & Piswanger InterSearch Romania is proud to announce that Andrei Razvan NACEA joined their team in Bucharest as Partner

News from Companies

Andrei Razvan Nacea (in opening picture), new Partner at Pendl & Piswanger InterSearch Romania is also an Associate Professor and Lecturer at top universities in Romania, Switzerland, Luxembourg and in his capacity as a Vision Partner at Forbes Ignite New York he is involved in international research projects in the field of human resources in collaboration with leading organizations and universities including a cutting-edge research project driving real change in the realm of cognitive and cultural diversity in US corporations.

Among his achievements are nominations in Forbes 30 under 30, America's Best Business Coaches and Top Speaker at Forbes Summer School.

His areas of focus will consist of executive search, training, consulting companies from different industries in attracting human capital and strengthen their leadership teams and will be actively involved in business development activities.

Razvan cumulates 17 years of entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial working experience in Romania, Switzerland, UAE and USA with a top-tier education and certification in management and business received from leading educational institutions such as: Queen Margaret University UK, Hotel and Tourism Management Institute Switzerland, IMC Fachhochschule Austria, Cambridge University, University of Applied Sciences Munich, Germany.

“ I am thrilled to join Pendl & Piswanger and, through InterSearch network, the entire global team.

I look forward to add to the global footprint my multicultural and multiple industries experience, bringing added value to our clients across the geographies and sectors.

Partnering with IntersSearch gives me the opportunity to work with companies and candidates and contribute to their growth while using my expertise in executive search, business coaching, organizational change and cultural diversity”, declares Andrei Razvan Nacea

He dedicates his free time to his family but also to many voluntary initiatives such as the support offered to orphans from all over the world, their access to education and health, acting as a Strategy Advisor (Member of the Board) for GiveLight Foundation based in Silicon Valley, USA.

His expertise resulted from coordinating and implementing numerous projects, in different fields from Tourism, Hospitality, Real Estate, Healthcare, IT & Technology. The efficient implementation of different projects is a result of a constant communication and strong partnership with the companies and the stakeholders involved.

Razvan’s in depth understanding of how practical cooperation works and the need of a trustful relationship between stakeholders and project recipients, makes him the perfect fit for P&P | InterSearch Romania.

He holds a full professional proficiency level in English and French languages and limited working proficiency in German.

