Pelikan launches limited edition fountain pen dedicated to the Custodian of the Romanian Crown

Pelikan, the German brand of writing instruments, launched a limited edition of fountain pens created in collaboration with the Royal House of Romania. The official launch took place on Thursday, October 2, in the presence of Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania.

Back in 2019, Herlitz Romania launched a fountain pen in honor of King Michael I of Romania.

According to its makers, the fountain pen reflects the perfect balance between the nobility of tradition and the vision of a responsible future.

Polished with natural diamonds, the pen is a bright and refined royal blue and decorated with 24K gold-plated accessories. Engraved with the royal motto “Nihil Sine Deo,” the pen also has the seal of Her Majesty Margareta, embedded in the body and reproduced in gold.

“Her Majesty Margareta is a symbol of the continuity of the Crown and of the balance between tradition and modernity. The fountain pen launched today is a collector’s item, but also an expression of respect for the values that unite generations and bring stability,” declared Ion Tucă, Director of the Administration of Royal Properties.

The pen was in the making for the last two years. Her Majesty Margareta was actively involved in the design process, approving the colors, symbols, motto, and visual identity.

The fountain pen has a 14k gold nib, decorated with rhodium, engraved with an exceptional filigree, and available in size M. It is also equipped with an iridium tip.

Unlike the edition dedicated to King Michael, characterized by the sobriety of black and the solemnity of gold, the edition of Her Majesty Margareta is distinguished by a bright perspective on the future, with a message of balance, hope, and stability, the company said.

The collection is limited to 700 individually numbered pieces, from 1/700 (which belongs to Her Majesty) to 700/700.

The fountain pens will be offered for sale through Herlitz Romania’s authorized partners and on the official platform at the price of RON 4,900 (EUR 965).

(Photo source: press release)