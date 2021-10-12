Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 15:48
Events

Pelicam: Film festival on environment topics to hold online edition

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tenth edition of Pelicam – the International Film Festival about Environment and People, takes place online between October 15 and October 24.

The festival presents a program of screenings, meetings with directors, debates with journalists and environmental activists, and workshops for children.

The topic of this year’s edition is “Who defends tomorrow,” reflecting the reality of recent years and bringing to the public’s attention what international environmental organizations have been warning about for a long time. According to a recent Global Witness report, 212 people died in 2019 defending their land or the environment. Two of them were forest rangers from Romania. 

The festival opens with a screening of Once upon a time in Venezuela, Venezuela’s proposal for an Oscar in the Best Documentary category this year. 

The Pelicam Talks section will focus on the topics of environment journalism and mobilization and resistance.

The debates can be watched online, on the festival’s website.

More about the program here.

(Photo: Mikos/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 15:48
Events

Pelicam: Film festival on environment topics to hold online edition

12 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tenth edition of Pelicam – the International Film Festival about Environment and People, takes place online between October 15 and October 24.

The festival presents a program of screenings, meetings with directors, debates with journalists and environmental activists, and workshops for children.

The topic of this year’s edition is “Who defends tomorrow,” reflecting the reality of recent years and bringing to the public’s attention what international environmental organizations have been warning about for a long time. According to a recent Global Witness report, 212 people died in 2019 defending their land or the environment. Two of them were forest rangers from Romania. 

The festival opens with a screening of Once upon a time in Venezuela, Venezuela’s proposal for an Oscar in the Best Documentary category this year. 

The Pelicam Talks section will focus on the topics of environment journalism and mobilization and resistance.

The debates can be watched online, on the festival’s website.

More about the program here.

(Photo: Mikos/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks