Pelicam: Film festival on environment topics to hold online edition

The tenth edition of Pelicam – the International Film Festival about Environment and People, takes place online between October 15 and October 24.

The festival presents a program of screenings, meetings with directors, debates with journalists and environmental activists, and workshops for children.

The topic of this year’s edition is “Who defends tomorrow,” reflecting the reality of recent years and bringing to the public’s attention what international environmental organizations have been warning about for a long time. According to a recent Global Witness report, 212 people died in 2019 defending their land or the environment. Two of them were forest rangers from Romania.

The festival opens with a screening of Once upon a time in Venezuela, Venezuela’s proposal for an Oscar in the Best Documentary category this year.

The Pelicam Talks section will focus on the topics of environment journalism and mobilization and resistance.

The debates can be watched online, on the festival’s website.

(Photo: Mikos/ Dreamstime)

