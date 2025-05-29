Romania’s Peleș and Pelișor Castles introduce daily visitor limits

Romania’s famous Peleș and Pelișor Castles, located in the mountain town of Sinaia, will limit daily access to 2,000 and 1,500 visitors, respectively, according to an announcement published on Peleș Castle’s official website and quoted by Biziday.ro. Entry tickets must be purchased for specific time slots as part of a broader effort to better manage crowds and protect the integrity of the monuments.

From Wednesday to Sunday, access will be organized in four daily time intervals. On Wednesdays, visitors can choose between 10:00–11:00, 11:00–12:45, 12:45–14:30, and 14:30–16:00. From Thursday through Sunday, hours begin earlier, with slots from 9:15–11:00 and continuing through the same time windows.

Tickets will also be available for purchase through SelfPay stations located near the castles, using only bank cards or digital payment devices.

Narcis-Dorin Ion, director of the National Peleș Museum, said the decision was made to ensure rational use of the monuments and to organize visits in a way that prevents overcrowding. “By spreading visitors across time slots, we reduce the risk of deterioration to these heritage sites,” he told Agerpres.

One of the most beautiful castles in Europe and among the most impressive in Romania, the royal Peleș Castle sits at the foot of the Bucegi Mountains in the town of Sinaia. It was built at the initiative of the first King of Romania, Carol I, to serve as his summer residence, invested with political, cultural, and symbolic functions. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the residence took place in a festive setting in August 1875.

