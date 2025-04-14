Western Romania: Banloc Castle to be transformed into tourist complex

The Banloc Castle, former residence of Queen Elisabeth of Greece (1894-1956), will be transformed into a tourist complex with a museum, accommodation, and relaxation areas, according to a new project envisioned by the Timiș County Council.

The building is currently in a state of disrepair and is owned by the Banat Church.

The Council, which is set to take over the historic building, promised a complete restoration, including its integration into the county’s tourist circuits.

“It is a place that tells an impressive story of kings and queens, but also a place that has severely deteriorated over the years. Unfortunately, today we find it in ruins, but we have a bold plan for it: we will restore the castle, bring back its former glory, showcase the entire estate, and include it in the tourist routes of Timiș County,” said Timiș County Council president Alfred Simonis, cited by Radio Timisoara.

Banloc Castle was built in the year 1759. Queen Elisabeth of Greece, daughter of King Ferdinand and sister of King Carol II, bought the castle in 1935 and completely renovated it, giving it its last period of splendor. During the communist era, the historic building suffered continuous degradation.

(Photo source: Castelul Din Banloc on Facebook)