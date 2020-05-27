Romania’s famous Peles Castle will reopen for visitors next week

The Peles and Pelisor castles in Sinaia mountain resort, about 120 km north of Bucharest, will reopen for visitors on June 2.

Peles Castle will be open Tuesday to Sunday between 8:30 and 17:30, and visitors will be able to see only the main exhibition (ground floor). The castle will close daily between 12:30 and 13:00 for disinfection.

The smaller Pelisor Castle will welcome visitors Wednesday to Sunday between 9:00 and 17:00. Only the ground floor and the first floor can be visited and, the same as in the case of Peles Castle, there will be a 30-minute break between 13:00 and 13:30 for disinfection.

All those visiting the two castles have to respect a set of safety rules. For example, visitors are required to wear protective masks and use the disinfectant dispensers installed at entrances. Their temperature will also be checked at the entrance and those with a body temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius and/or symptoms of respiratory infection (coughing or sneezing) will not be allowed to visit the castles.

There can be a maximum of five people at the same time in an exhibition space/hall, and visitors also have to respect the social distancing rules (keep a distance of at least 2 m from other visitors).

The Peles and Pelisor castles also announced that they would not organize guided tours in the coming period.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)