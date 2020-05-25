Natural history museum in Bucharest reopens on June 1

Grigore Antipa Natural History Museum, one of the most visited in Bucharest, will reopen on June 1, the institution announced in a Facebook post.

The museum said it would reopen by complying with all requirements to ensure the visitors’ safety.



Luis Ovidiu Popa, the manager of the museum, previously told News.ro that the institution he runs lost some RON 1 million (EUR 208,300) in the two months it was closed for the public. The museum also requested additional funding amounting to RON 400,000 (EUR 83,300) from the Culture Ministry to cover the expenses with purchasing the supplies needed for a safe reopening.

In Bucharest, the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR), the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), and Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum already reopened.

(Photo: Zz3701 | Dreamstime.com)

