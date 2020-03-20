Newsroom
Romania’s Royal House: Accommodation spaces on Peles Domain will be used for coronavirus quarantine
20 March 2020
The Royal House of Romania also decided to join the fight against COVID-19 in the country, and announced that it would provide free accommodation on the Peles Royal Domain for the patients placed under quarantine due to the novel coronavirus.

 “Following the state of emergency declared in Romania, the Custodian of the Crown and her sisters decided to make available to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, free of charge, a total of 53 individual accommodation spaces in the hotel units and villas on the Peles Royal Domain, for those who will need to be quarantined,” the Royal House announced.

It also said that it has received confirmation from the Department for Emergency Situations, which will use the respective spaces for people who need to go into quarantine.

The Peles Castle is located in Sinaia mountain resort, in Prahova county.

