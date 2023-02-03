Local firm Pedro Construct invests EUR 18 mln in new Bucharest office building

Local company Pedro Construct, founded by Petre Niculae, launched a new office building on the local market - Politehnica Business Tower. The project in the central-west part of Bucharest required an investment of EUR 18 million.

Politehnica Business Tower is the first office building developed by Pedro Construct so far. It has nine floors and a total built-up area of 9,500 square meters, offering commercial spaces on the ground floor, office spaces for both rent and sale, and 90 above-ground and underground parking spaces.

“We managed to build the PBTower in less than a year. […] The building’s geometry and floor surfaces offer flexible compartmentalization so that each floor can accommodate up to 4 different tenants. The rental strategy also takes into account the hosting of adjacent services in the building, these are very important for the area and the project: restaurant, medical clinic, bank, pharmacy, ecological laundry,” said Petre Niculae, founder of Pedro Construct.

In turn, Lucia Niculae, Business Development Director, Pedro Construct, said: “It is the first office building that Pedro Construct has developed to date and adds to an impressive track record of real estate developments carried out in the company’s 30 years of activity.”

The company said that access to the building is controlled, monitored and permanently guarded. Also, the building offers the opportunity to rent and/or sell co-working spaces, being easy to compartmentalize for future customers.

Pedro Construct, founded in 1993, has so far built several residential developments in Bucharest: Nusco City, Cloud 9, Exigent One, 19th Residence, 21 Residence, and Zen Living Apartments. The latest project in the works is Jolie Village in northern Bucharest.

(Photo source: Pedro Construct)