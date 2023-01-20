Real Estate

Bluehouse Capital sells office building in Bucharest to Yellow Tree

20 January 2023
Greek investment fund Bluehouse Capital, active on the market in Central and South-Eastern Europe, has sold the Olympia Tower office building in Bucharest to Yellow Tree, a real estate group controlled indirectly by British businessman Carl Bossino.

Bluehouse previously tried to sell the building in 2016 for EUR 45 mln.

Situated in the proximity of Unirii Square, the 2009 built class A office building comprises 10,000 sqm of GLA and is currently 93% occupied. Representatives of Bluehouse Capital said that the deal “follows a successful repositioning” and assured that Olympia Tower “has always performed well due to its high-quality standards and asset management”.

“In 2023, we continue to be on the lookout for mainly office and logistics/industrial sectors”, stated Cristian Ezri, Chief Investment Officer, Yellow Tree.

Knight Frank Romania represented Bluehouse in this transaction and also acted as the exclusive leasing agent of Olympia Tower.

(Photo source: the company)

