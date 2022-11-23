Real Estate

Pavăl Holding pays EUR 377 mln for CA Immo's office portfolio in Romania

23 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Pavăl Holding, owned by the founders of DIY chain Dedeman, has signed the contract for acquiring for EUR 377 mln the portfolio of seven office buildings in Bucharest held by Austrian real estate developer CA Immo.

This is Pavăl Holding's fourth major real estate deal after The Bridge (Bucharest, EUR 200 mln), The Office (Cluj-Napoca, EUR 120 mln) and Dacia One (Bucharest, EUR 50 mln) and brings the holding's real estate portfolio close to EUR 750 mln.

"We have just signed the acquisition of the CA Immo offices in Romania," Dragoş Pavăl, co-founder of Pavăl Holding and Dedeman, told Ziarul Financiar.

"This is the largest real estate transaction ever made in Romania, being also the largest investment made by a 100% Romanian company", commented Laura Dumea-Bencze, Director Investment Properties, CBRE Romania. CBRE has advised CA Immo in the deal.

"The transaction is not subject to any other conditions, and closing will occur shortly after signing. Along with the properties in the portfolio, the Romanian team of CA Immo was also taken over by the buyer. The portfolio includes approximately 165,000 square meters of total gross leasable area and approximately EUR 30.4 mln of gross annual rental income," the Austrian company announced.

The price of the portfolio is 3% smaller compared to the value of the buildings recorded in CA Immo's report published on June 30, 2022 (EUR 389 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CA Immo)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Pavăl Holding pays EUR 377 mln for CA Immo's office portfolio in Romania

23 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Pavăl Holding, owned by the founders of DIY chain Dedeman, has signed the contract for acquiring for EUR 377 mln the portfolio of seven office buildings in Bucharest held by Austrian real estate developer CA Immo.

This is Pavăl Holding's fourth major real estate deal after The Bridge (Bucharest, EUR 200 mln), The Office (Cluj-Napoca, EUR 120 mln) and Dacia One (Bucharest, EUR 50 mln) and brings the holding's real estate portfolio close to EUR 750 mln.

"We have just signed the acquisition of the CA Immo offices in Romania," Dragoş Pavăl, co-founder of Pavăl Holding and Dedeman, told Ziarul Financiar.

"This is the largest real estate transaction ever made in Romania, being also the largest investment made by a 100% Romanian company", commented Laura Dumea-Bencze, Director Investment Properties, CBRE Romania. CBRE has advised CA Immo in the deal.

"The transaction is not subject to any other conditions, and closing will occur shortly after signing. Along with the properties in the portfolio, the Romanian team of CA Immo was also taken over by the buyer. The portfolio includes approximately 165,000 square meters of total gross leasable area and approximately EUR 30.4 mln of gross annual rental income," the Austrian company announced.

The price of the portfolio is 3% smaller compared to the value of the buildings recorded in CA Immo's report published on June 30, 2022 (EUR 389 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CA Immo)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings