Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:22
Politics
RO Parliament to vote on new Govt. on March 12
10 March 2020
The permanent bureaus of the Romanian Parliament have scheduled for Thursday, March 12, the joint sitting of the two chambers dedicated to the vote on the cabinet and ruling strategy proposed by the prime minister-designate Florin Citu.

The presidents of the two chambers, Marcel Ciolacu and Titus Corlatean suggested, however, that PM-designate Citu should come up with alternative candidates to replace the seven minister candidates (out of total 16 minister candidates) who received negative opinions from the Parliament’s expert committees, Hotnews.ro reported.

Those who received negative opinions are Lucian HeiuS (proposed as finance minister), Catalin Predoiu (justice), Ion Stefan (public works), Bogdan Gheorghiu (culture), Victor Costache (health), Monica Anisie (education), Violeta Alexandru (labor and social protection).

The major opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), will attend the joint sitting but will vote against the proposed Government, the party’s president Marcel Ciolacu stated last week.

In one of the latest developments related to the vote, former prime minister Victor Ponta called for the opposition parties, among which his political vehicle Pro Romania can be counted, to vote the cabinet of PM Citu in order to allow it to properly handle the coronavirus crisis.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

40