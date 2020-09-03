Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 09:24
Business
Romania's Govt. to replace Start-Up Nation with grants for students, diaspora
09 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Start-Up Nation program of state grants for entrepreneurs who start new businesses will be temporarily replaced with grants for students and Romanians returning from Diaspora, acting minister of European funds Marcel Bolos announced in an interview for Starupcafe.ro.

The students will receive EUR 50,000 and Romanians returning home from abroad will get EUR 100,000 under the two grants programs, in order to “build small businesses,” he said. Both programs will have a combined budget of EUR 50 million, four times smaller than the EUR 200 mln budget announced for the Start-Up Nation program - which will be launched at an uncertain date this year since the interim Government is acting in a limited capacity.

The financing line "Innotech Repatriot - Romania is waiting for you " will be dedicated to Romanians from abroad who return to Romania and want to open small businesses here.

“We are talking about a rebranding of the Diaspora Start-Up financing scheme, which provided up to EUR 40,000 for small businesses,” minister Bolos said.

The Innotech Repatriot applicant's guide will be launched in public consultation in mid-March (probably March 16-20) for 30 days. Then, the project submission session will open at the beginning of May (probably between May 4 and May 8) and will close at the beginning of August (probably between August 3 and August 7).

The other entrepreneurship program, Innotech Student, will grant up to EUR 50,000 to students who want to open small businesses in Romania. This financing scheme will have a total budget of EUR 20 mln. The Innotech Student applicant's guide would be released for consultation in early April (probably April 6-10) for a month. Then, the project submission session should start at the beginning of June 2020 (June 1-4, probably) and end at the beginning of September 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 09:24
Business
Romania's Govt. to replace Start-Up Nation with grants for students, diaspora
09 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Start-Up Nation program of state grants for entrepreneurs who start new businesses will be temporarily replaced with grants for students and Romanians returning from Diaspora, acting minister of European funds Marcel Bolos announced in an interview for Starupcafe.ro.

The students will receive EUR 50,000 and Romanians returning home from abroad will get EUR 100,000 under the two grants programs, in order to “build small businesses,” he said. Both programs will have a combined budget of EUR 50 million, four times smaller than the EUR 200 mln budget announced for the Start-Up Nation program - which will be launched at an uncertain date this year since the interim Government is acting in a limited capacity.

The financing line "Innotech Repatriot - Romania is waiting for you " will be dedicated to Romanians from abroad who return to Romania and want to open small businesses here.

“We are talking about a rebranding of the Diaspora Start-Up financing scheme, which provided up to EUR 40,000 for small businesses,” minister Bolos said.

The Innotech Repatriot applicant's guide will be launched in public consultation in mid-March (probably March 16-20) for 30 days. Then, the project submission session will open at the beginning of May (probably between May 4 and May 8) and will close at the beginning of August (probably between August 3 and August 7).

The other entrepreneurship program, Innotech Student, will grant up to EUR 50,000 to students who want to open small businesses in Romania. This financing scheme will have a total budget of EUR 20 mln. The Innotech Student applicant's guide would be released for consultation in early April (probably April 6-10) for a month. Then, the project submission session should start at the beginning of June 2020 (June 1-4, probably) and end at the beginning of September 2020.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40