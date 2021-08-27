(P) The Spark Hybrid International Online High School comes as a help to your child’s needs

Partner Content

The world we live in opened the doors to many things for our children and as inquisitiveness is a natural desire we are born with, as parents, we need to respect this. Thus helping your teenagers find their path and get to satisfy their curiosity and develop their personality, while also having a proper studying path is our aim.

The problem of online learning has long been tackled but as it emerged for a while now, it can now offer some of the best quality educational systems, having the access to great schools, courses, and best teachers.

Online education is the answer to many problems parents encounter and while at first it was regarded as a means of cutting the interactiveness between people especially young people, nowadays it can actually help more than harm.

It has no geographical constraints and it helps one create a reseau of online friends that later can become face-to-face friends. Creating an online multicultural learning community you can access, helps you learn through having constant feedback and connecting with various youngsters. This lack of barriers of time of space makes what we first saw as social isolation, become more attractive. (Wieser, D. et. al., 2018, Not Distance Education. In The Disruptive Power of Online Education; Emerald Publishing Limited: Bingley, UK, pp. 125 - 146)

Moreover, these limitless constraints create the possibility to access some of the best teachers in the world for your line of study.

What does a hybrid online education help you with?

Apart from offering students the possibility to learn from anywhere, at any time, at their own pace, it grants them the independence they did not have beforehand. This is due to the online education structure system - online combined with e-learning and physical learning – a system that covers all your child’s needs.

Some of the most important aspects hybrid online education system helps you with are:

It develops individual learning styles.

It helps with learning individualization.

No longer a rush to be at the same level with other colleagues while putting pressure on yourself. Learning at your own pace is what learning should be about – not deadlines and schedules that overstress you.

Available for youngsters all over the world with all skills types.

Spark School solution

When choosing the Hybrid high school education offered by Spark you can structure your educational program to fit your hobbies, extracurricular activities, interests, and level. This is what matters for the development of a young student and person.

It is great for them to make sure you care for their interests as well not just for the educational system and then they will no longer regard education as a tick in a box they have to have. It is something that apart from helping them develop, become professionals in an area later in life and give them a diploma, goes perfectly with their personal interests and development.

Spark Hybrid International High School

Pays attention to your child’s emotional needs as well. It is normal that every child has a different personality and developing learning steps that fit his needs make him feel important.

It is also an answer for those professional athletes or for those youngsters that want to take up a sport and become a professional. It is worrying less to know you have to be able at a certain time of the day for the online course. It then improves their focus on both learning and practicing their sport.

While companies create headquarters in different areas of the world, there are many expats that move from one part of the globe to another. It is important for their children to continue learning without interrupting or moving to another school with different subjects. Choosing Spark Hybrid International High School you can move from one part of the world to another without feeling any difference as for your child’s needs concerns.

Spark’s School benefits:

Access to online courses through videos and interactive media.

Learning according to the child’s interests.

Easy access from all over the world with an internet connection.

Access to more courses whenever you want.

1 tutor to 10 students – which allows the child to get the attention and the explanations needed.

A Cambridge Educational System model that also focuses on developing a young person’s personality.

Possibility to share knowledge and best practices with a world-class community.

Conclusion

The Hybrid schooling system Spark School offers a great opportunity for parents that feel they have been staying put in a place for the sake of their child’s school, for the children that have been feeling they cannot grant as much time to their extracurricular activities as they wish and for everyone that needs to follow an educational model that answers their educational needs as well as their personal development needs.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.