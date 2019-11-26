(P) RAFO Refinery, once a renowned Romanian industry platform, is seeking investors

Once the most complex and modern oil processing platform in the CEE, placed third in terms of dimension in the country, RAFO refinery is seeking investors. According to CITR (the Romanian leader of the insolvency market), appointed insolvency liquidator of the refinery, RAFO needs investors with vision, to help the asset regain its strategic role on the petrochemical industry in Romania and in the region.

The symbolic and economic value on the local and regional petrochemical & oil industry market turn this asset into an attractive opportunity for investors around the world.

The land plot of the industrial platform located in the eastern part of Romania is 264 ha and is equipped with specific installations for primary and secondary processing of petroleum, such as: an atmospheric and vacuum distillation plant with a capacity of 3.5 million tons/ year, gasoline and diesel fuel hydrofining plants, catalytic gasoline reforming facilities, vacuum distillate hydrodesulfurization, hydrogen production plants, gasoline ether production plant (RAFO license), gas desulfurization and sulfur recovery installation and more.

During the insolvency procedure, CITR has ensured to provide maintenance for the equipment and installations of the refinery, keeping them in good condition.

The industrial platform is connected to the 110-kV electric power network and benefits from its own factory railroad with access to the national transportation network and with access through pipelines to the maritime terminal (the Black Sea seaport) with discharge to RAFO Onești.

The asset, renowned in the petrochemical industry, is being included in an auction set up by the judicial liquidator, CITR, on the 3rd of December 2019, in order to revalue/ recapitalize the industrial platform. The starting price of the auction is set to 25.000.000 USD, but the organizer is also opened to offers bellow the starting price.

The deadline for submitting the participation documents and the engaging offer is December 3rd, 2019, at 4 PM, at the address Gara Herăstrău str., nr. 4, Green Court building A, 3rd floor, 2nd District, Bucharest, Romania.

The participation guarantee for the auction is established at 2.000 USD (VAT-free).

The full details of the asset and the conditions that the tenderers must fulfill for participation in the sale procedure can be found in the Tender Book related to the procedure. The purchase of the Tender Book is mandatory for participation in the procedure.

For the appointment of site visits or other additional data and information, please access the sales platform of the liquidator - add code CIT12248, or by mobile phone: +40 0742.011.223, landline: +400 213.266.014, or e-mail: [email protected].

(p) - This article is an Advertorial.