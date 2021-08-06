Partner Content

Imagine living surrounded by nature and beautiful architecture, in a community of like-minded people, and with access to exclusive services designed for your needs. Where you can go relax in the park while your children safely play with their friends on the nearby playgrounds or enjoy a glass of wine by the natural pool, surrounded by luxurious vegetation. This is the Avalon Estate experience, a way of living that promotes wellbeing and brings you closer to nature, while at the same time catering to your needs.

Avalon Estate is more than a real estate project, it is a unique residential concept in the northern part of Bucharest, between Aviației and Pipera neighborhoods, that offers quality and safety to its residents. Developed on an 8.1 hectares plot of land, in the immediate vicinity of the commercial and office areas of the city, the gated community of Avalon Estate provides low-height buildings and 2.8 hectares of green spaces.

Avalon Estate will host 746 custom homes, from detached villas to penthouses, and large apartments, with diverse and efficient layouts. Positioned on the lakeside of the Lake Pipera, the project offers safety and low traffic in addition to privacy.

The real estate complex also brings in a new concept for the Romanian market: the Townhouse. Avalon Estate’s Townhouses are inspired by Dutch architecture and are one of the hallmarks of the residential complex. Individual villas, townhouses, duplex apartments, penthouses , and urban apartments blend harmoniously into the Avalon Estate to create an exclusive community that values ​​quality and a healthy lifestyle.

Escape the ordinary

Avalon Estate provides qualitative and continuous spaces with vegetation adaptable to ensure a rich and luxuriant green environment for residents. The central park area is expanded with alleys and lakeside, creating a never-ending green space that is completely car-free. Over 2.8 out of a total of 8.1 hectares of residential compound are dedicated to carefully planned green and recreational spaces, promoting the concept of garden living.

Our landscape design ensures that rainwater is collected, and biologically purified through an integrated harvesting system before it is deposited back into the lake. The green spaces are organized on sustainable principles, offering an ever-evolving seasonal landscape.

The project is the result of a design process that began more than three years ago. During this process, every detail of the master plan was carefully analyzed for it to align with the needs of future owners. The emphasis was on crafting an integrated community, with access to exclusive services and facilities, such as a private club with a restaurant and a pool, sauna and gym, retail spaces, kindergarten, etc.

The Club is developed for the exclusive use of the residents and their guests, adding up to the quality of their lifestyle, and living experience offered by the developer. The restaurant and bar area, reminiscent of a modern Italian boutique suitable for all seasons opens into a luxuriant garden and natural pool space, providing a beautiful setting to relax. The 200 sqm pool, which includes a 40 sqm area reserved for children, uses a water filtering system based on plants, becoming an underwater garden.

Construction work on the Avalon Estate is underway, with the first phase of the project to be delivered starting the beginning of next year, along with half of the infrastructure and access roads, the club area , and the natural pool plus lakeside park.

Avalon Estate is developed by Prime Kapital, real estate investor, developer, and operator with a large presence in Central and Eastern Europe. Prime Kapital’s team of over 300 professionals has extensive experience in real estate investment, development, and construction with a range of professionals dedicated to the business of creating your next home. In addition to Avalon Estate, Prime Kapital is currently developing two other major residential projects: Marmura Residence in Bucharest and Silk District in Iasi.

Each residential project is the result of Prime Kapital’s combined knowledge and proficiency, together with the talent and inspiration of the most notorious local designers.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.