Oxygen launches Oxygen Media, a new specialized media planning & buying agency

Oxygen announces the launch of Oxygen Media, a dedicated media planning & buying agency led by Cristian Costache as Senior Partner.

The new agency complements Oxygen’s existing integrated communications structure, which spans advertising, digital & social media, influencer marketing, events & consumer engagement, content production, PR, public affairs, employer branding, sustainability & CSR.

Oxygen Media will provide full-service media solutions across all key channels (TV, digital & social, radio, outdoor, streaming and gaming platforms, retail media, special projects and sponsorships), with the goal of increasing campaign efficiency and optimizing media investments.

“Oxygen Media is a strategic step in strengthening our ability to deliver integrated solutions with real business impact. Combining our existing strategic & creative solutions with latest media & technology trends, we will be able to generate even more impactful campaigns and use multiple channels in the most efficient way in order to connect brands with consumers. At the same time, Oxygen Media is a new step in the evolution of our footprint on the local communications market”, said Tereza Tranakas, CEO Oxygen.

“I’m excited to join Oxygen – a forward-thinking group where technology and creativity play a central role – and to contribute to its growth ambitions. What unites us in this partnership are the core values: turning business and brand objectives into strategies, communication campaigns and concrete actions that deliver results. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, brands increasingly need experts who understand the role of technology and can bridge the gap between the real and digital worlds and build new communication channels with consumers”, added Cristian Costache, Senior Partner, Oxygen Media.

One of the pioneers of Romania’s media and advertising industry, Cristian Costache brings over 25 years of experience in leading large teams and major clients. As Senior Partner at Oxygen Media, he will play a key role in shaping the agency’s strategic direction. Previously, he spent nearly 16 years as Head of Digital Media for Dentsu’s operations in Romania and also served as Client Partner, for almost 7 years, developing media strategies for leading brands across telecom, technology, retail & FMCG, financial services, insurance, real estate, pharma, and more.

A technology and communication professional, Cristian has been the driving force behind several innovative projects on the Romanian media market. He holds a degree from the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computer Science and a Master’s in Computer Science.

About Oxygen

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and a team of over 100 professionals, Oxygen is one of the largest independent advertising and integrated communications agencies in Romania. With over 17 years of experience and an extensive portfolio of local and international clients, Oxygen’s mission is to support the sustainable growth of brands and businesses through creativity, strategy, and results-driven integrated campaigns. The agency’s client portfolio includes companies such as Vodafone, PPC, Globalworth, BEKO Romania, Avon, STRABAG, Băneasa Shopping City, Olympus, Betano, EBRD, Garanti BBVA, VEKA Romania, Selgros, Xiaomi, Antenna Group, and Hesburger. For more information, visit oxygencomms.ro.

