OVES Enterprise, a Romanian software development and drone manufacturing company, announced that it is acquiring a minority stake in MXT Creation and entering a new field of activity: the production of printed electronic boards.

The move involved an investment of over EUR 300,000 in prototyping and testing equipment and software licenses over the past two years. "This strategic decision responds to the growing demand for integrated and customized technological solutions in sectors such as defense, automotive, and industrial," the company announced, cited by News.ro.

The expansion into this new field is based on the acquisition of a minority stake in MXT Creation, known for its expertise in advanced electronics, thereby integrating its capabilities under the OVES Enterprise umbrella.

"The decision to invest in this new field of activity comes as a natural step in our evolution. We have identified an increasing demand for integrated solutions that combine state-of-the-art hardware and software. This new field allows us to offer our clients complete, efficient, and customized solutions while keeping costs under control," says Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

He also mentioned that in the current context, the tech industry faces major challenges related to the accessibility and specificity of hardware components.

OVES Enterprise currently produces 16-layer embedded boards with 136 components, which allow their use in critical applications such as medical equipment, military, telecommunications, or advanced control systems, where high-density interconnections and high performance are required.

OVES Enterprise is a Romanian software development and drone manufacturing company founded in 2015 in Cluj-Napoca. Since 2019, OVES's strategy has included offering more complex software development services for projects in the automotive, eCommerce, fintech, telecom, and international government institutions sectors, becoming a technological partner for complex and sophisticated projects.

Last year, OVES Enterprise expanded its activities with a new business line focused on drone production. Currently, more than half of the company's turnover is generated by projects outside Romania, integrating new technologies from the field of artificial intelligence and big data. OVES Enterprise currently has over 200 employees and offices in Romania, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the USA, and Norway.

(Photo source: Evgenii Kharitonov | Dreamstime.com)