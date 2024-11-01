Romanian OVES Enterprise and Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace explore potential partnership for AI solution

Romanian software development company OVES Enterprise said it is exploring a potential strategic partnership with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), one of the international leaders in defence solutions, aiming to integrate its Nemesis AI solution into the defence solutions developed by Kongsberg.

OVES Enterprise hosted this week a delegation from KDA, Norway’s primary provider of aerospace and defence products and systems, led by Krystian Chmielewski, Senior Vice President of KDA.

The meeting was held at OVES Enterprise headquarters in Cluj-Napoca, where representatives of the two companies discussed ways in which the advanced artificial intelligence solution, Nemesis AI, could enhance technological performance in the defence sector.

The talks also considered the potential establishment of a joint venture through which the two companies would jointly develop new defence capabilities.

Nemesis AI is an artificial intelligence solution that integrates a neuromorphic architecture inspired by the human brain, capable of managing complex situations in real time with increased efficiency. By incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, it has the potential to transform defence systems with advanced visual recognition, tactical anticipation, and autonomous adaptability, OVES Enterprise said.

Nemesis AI is primarily designed for the defence and security industries, providing advanced solutions for autonomous military vehicles, such as drones, missiles, and other tactical equipment, whether land, air, or sea-based.

OVES Enterprise is a Romanian software development company with expertise in creating complex software solutions and AI innovations for aerospace, defence, and cybersecurity industries, founded in 2015 in Cluj-Napoca.

Since 2019, its strategy has included offering more complex software development services for projects in automotive, eCommerce, fintech, telecom, and international government institutions, becoming a technological partner for complex and technologically sophisticated projects.

Last year, OVES Enterprise expanded its activities with a new business line focused on drone production.

OVES Enterprise currently has over 200 employees and offices in Romania, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Norway.

