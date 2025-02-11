Energy

Output of Romania’s Hidroelectrica’s down 21% y/y in 2024

11 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced that its net electricity production dropped by 21% y/y to 13,864 GWh in 2024, according to the company’s preliminary operational report. 

The amount of total electricity sold decreased by 24% to 14,665 GWh.

The dynamics reflects marginal improvement from the 22% y/y decline seen in the first nine months of the year when the company produced 11,053 GWh of electricity.

Hidroelectrica will publish its annual report on February 26, according to BVB.

H2O shares are trading down 2% in the last 12 months, at a capitalization of RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion), the largest among companies listed on the local stock exchange.

Romania's largest energy producer recorded a net profit of RON 3.5 billion (EUR 700 million) in January-September 2024, down 32% compared to the same period last year, while revenues fell 25% to RON 7.2 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hidroelectrica on Facebook)

Normal
Energy

Output of Romania’s Hidroelectrica’s down 21% y/y in 2024

11 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced that its net electricity production dropped by 21% y/y to 13,864 GWh in 2024, according to the company’s preliminary operational report. 

The amount of total electricity sold decreased by 24% to 14,665 GWh.

The dynamics reflects marginal improvement from the 22% y/y decline seen in the first nine months of the year when the company produced 11,053 GWh of electricity.

Hidroelectrica will publish its annual report on February 26, according to BVB.

H2O shares are trading down 2% in the last 12 months, at a capitalization of RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion), the largest among companies listed on the local stock exchange.

Romania's largest energy producer recorded a net profit of RON 3.5 billion (EUR 700 million) in January-September 2024, down 32% compared to the same period last year, while revenues fell 25% to RON 7.2 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hidroelectrica on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2025
Politics
Romanian president announces resignation to spare country from crisis, becoming "laughing stock of the world"
10 February 2025
Cinema
“I like Romanian films,” says legendary director Martin Scorsese
10 February 2025
Transport
Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova
07 February 2025
Macro
InterCapital: Credit rating downgrades for Romania underscore concerns over fiscal stability
07 February 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities
07 February 2025
Culture
Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title
07 February 2025
Business
Carrefour Romania temporarily cuts prices as regional boycott wave spreads
07 February 2025
Macro
Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026