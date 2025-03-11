Defense

Turkish Otokar opens subsidiary in Romania after winning EUR 857 mln contract

11 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish commercial vehicle and defense manufacturer Otokar has announced the opening of a subsidiary in Romania (Otokar Land Systems) after it won, in partnership with local company Romtehnica, a contract worth EUR 857 million (VAT excluded) for over 1,000 4X4 armored vehicles with the Ministry of Defense.

According to the contract, most of the vehicles (COBRA II 4x4) will be manufactured locally in Romania.

"The company will carry out local activities and provide added value in Romania," Otokar said, as quoted by Economedia.ro.

Otokar is part of the Turkish holding company KoçZer, which already operates in Romania the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova and the home appliances producer Arctic in Gaesti (refrigerators, washing machines).

At the end of last year, İbrahim Aykut Özüner, Otokar's general manager, stated that, in 2025, the Romanian business will be the most important. 

"Within a year, we will produce and send 278 vehicles (COBRA II) here," he said.

More than 70% of Otokar's sales are exports.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Otokar)

Normal
Defense

Turkish Otokar opens subsidiary in Romania after winning EUR 857 mln contract

11 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish commercial vehicle and defense manufacturer Otokar has announced the opening of a subsidiary in Romania (Otokar Land Systems) after it won, in partnership with local company Romtehnica, a contract worth EUR 857 million (VAT excluded) for over 1,000 4X4 armored vehicles with the Ministry of Defense.

According to the contract, most of the vehicles (COBRA II 4x4) will be manufactured locally in Romania.

"The company will carry out local activities and provide added value in Romania," Otokar said, as quoted by Economedia.ro.

Otokar is part of the Turkish holding company KoçZer, which already operates in Romania the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova and the home appliances producer Arctic in Gaesti (refrigerators, washing machines).

At the end of last year, İbrahim Aykut Özüner, Otokar's general manager, stated that, in 2025, the Romanian business will be the most important. 

"Within a year, we will produce and send 278 vehicles (COBRA II) here," he said.

More than 70% of Otokar's sales are exports.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Otokar)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 March 2025
Defense
Romania to defend airspace with F-16-equipped squadrons stationed at three air bases, defense minister says
11 March 2025
Politics
Far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu called US vice-president and now-ally JD Vance a “virus” in 2024
11 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors crack down on calls to violence issued by far-right party AUR leader
11 March 2025
Sports
Football legend Gheorghe Hagi honored with Romania’s highest distinction
11 March 2025
Politics
Romania's far-right politician Calin Georgescu challenges presidential candidacy ban
11 March 2025
Energy
Romania, Hungary sign agreement for "security of natural gas supply"
11 March 2025
Defense
Turkish Otokar opens subsidiary in Romania after winning EUR 857 mln contract
10 March 2025
Events
Pro-EU rally to take place in Bucharest, several cities on March 15