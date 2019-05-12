Romania’s new PM earned little over the average wage in 2018

Romania’s new Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban earned RON 37,356 in the financial year 2018, or some RON 3,100 (EUR 645) per month, which is only 10% above the average wage in Romania in the period, according to his wealth statement that was made public on Wednesday, December 4, Digi24.ro reported.

The revenues were generated by contracts with a construction company in Mures county (central Romania) and with a law firm owned by the husband of Liberal MP Cristina Traila.

Notably, the prime minister’s wife, Mihaela Orban, reported no income in the period.

The two share a house with a surface of 200 sqm north of Bucharest, while Ludovic Orban owns a Volkswagen Passat car produced in 2007.

The couple also have two band deposits totaling EUR 11,800 and no debts. After analyzing Orban’s wealth statement, the local media concluded that he is the poorest prime minister Romania has had in the last 30 years.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

