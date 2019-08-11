Romania Insider
Politics
Romanian PM Orban to dismiss relatives appointed by former ruling coalition in administration
08 November 2019
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban announced that he has already begun to sign decisions to dismiss relatives and acquaintances of politicians in the former ruling coalition, giving as examples the decisions to release from office the sons of politicians such as former prime minister Adrian Nastase, top Social Democrat politician Dumitru Buzatu or the son of the general Marian Tutilescu.

"I think I'm going to have muscle fever from signing dismissal decisions," the prime minister said.

MEP Clotilde Armand, a member of Save Romania Union (USR) on Thursday published on Facebook a list of the names of children of some politicians from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE), who she claims are employed in public office. "I leave this list to the Orban Government. I hope it will be useful," the USR MEP noted on Facebook.

The list starts with former prime minister Viorica Dancila’s son, who works at the Court of Auditors, and the step son of former foreign affairs minister Theodor Melescanu, who is Romania’s consul in Strasbourg. The daughter of former agriculture minister Petre Daea apparently works at the Agency for Financing Investments in Agriculture - AFIR, subordinated to the Agriculture Ministry. Meanwhile, the daughter of former justice minister Florin Iordache, works at Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

