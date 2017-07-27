Orange Romania ups turnover by 11% in second quarter of the year

Orange Romania reported a EUR 266.8 million turnover for the second quarter of 2017, an 11% increase compared to the similar period of 2016. The growth was backed by the performance of the mobile services, the sales of mobile devices and the evolution of the convergent services.

The company also reported a doubling of the mobile internet traffic, while the 4G one increased four times, similar to the Q1 of 2017.

At the end of June 2017, Orange Romania counted 10.08 million clients for its mobile and fixed services, a constant number compared to the previous quarter of the year.

A total of 2.6 million clients were using the Orange 4G services at the end of June, 65% more compared to Q2 of 2016. The increase was supported by the investments in the 4G network and the expansion of coverage, the company said. Orange reached full 4G coverage in the urban areas in the country.

The sales of 4G smartphones, which saw a 15% increase, also contributed to this growth. At the same time, the sales of smartphone-connected devices grew 151% in the first half of 2017 compared to the similar period of 2016.

The company had 351,000 clients for its cable and satellite TV service Orange Home TV, a 15.3% increase compared to the Q2 of 2016. It also had 124,000 subscribers for its fixed broadband services at the end of June 2017.

