Orange Romania names new Chief Technology Officer

Frenchman Emmanuel Chautard will be the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of telecom operator Orange Romania starting November 1, 2018.

He has over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications sector. As CTO of Orange Romania, his objective will be maintaining the company as market leader in terms of network quality and coverage as well as implementing new technologies on the local market.

Emmanuel Chautard started his career within France Telecom group in 1993, after completing a master program at Telecom ParisTech. He coordinated complex projects in various countries and was involved in the takeover of the national telecom operator in Poland by Orange. He was also Quality and Processes Director at Orange France.

Orange Romania ups revenues by 3.4% in the second quarter

[email protected]