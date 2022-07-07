Orange Pop-Up Cinema: Six cities in Romania to host outdoor film screenings

Orange Pop-Up Cinema, a series of outdoor film screenings, will hold another edition this year in Bucharest, Iași, Galați, Oradea, Sinaia and Timișoara.

The event, which started during the pandemic, takes place from July to September.

The Orange Pop-Up Cinema will be in Sinaia between July 15 and July 17, in Oradea between July 28 and July 31, in Iași between August 12 and August 14, in Galați between August 19 and August 21, in Timișoara between August 25 and August 28, and in Bucharest in September.

The program covers well-known productions such as Dune or The House of Gucci, but also films for children. The program is updated here.

All the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Orange Foundation for the program Digitaliada, which supports the use of digital resources in education.

(Photo courtesy of Orange)

simona@romania-insider.com