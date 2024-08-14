Orange Fab opens project call for startups in Romania

The acceleration program Orange Fab, run by Orange Romania, has announced another call for projects, aiming for at least six startups to join the acceleration program in the next twelve months.

Orange Fab plans to develop pilot projects alongside the selected startups and later integrate them into business solutions.

One of the program's priorities is to support startups that have solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and that address three areas of strategic importance for the Orange group: cyber security, telecommunications networks, and customer experience.

The program is looking for startups that develop solutions focused on the ten verticals of the program: Networks of the Future, Smart Retail, IoT & Connected Objects, Security, Media & Entertainment, Sustainability, Smart City & Mobility, Digital Education, People & Future of work and Health & Lifestyle.

To be eligible, interested startups must have a solution that uses AI and addresses one of the business verticals of the Orange Fab program, and have a viable product (MVP) tested with customers. Paying customers and recurring income are a plus. The company must be registered in Romania.

Startups can apply on the Orange Fab website until October 1. The evaluation and validation will be carried out between October 2 and October 18.

Since 2017, 50 startups have joined the Orange Fab program, while Orange Fab has purchased products and services worth EUR 2.2 million from the startups included in the program, implementing more than 90 projects alongside them.

