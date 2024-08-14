Startup

Orange Fab opens project call for startups in Romania

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The acceleration program Orange Fab, run by Orange Romania, has announced another call for projects, aiming for at least six startups to join the acceleration program in the next twelve months.

Orange Fab plans to develop pilot projects alongside the selected startups and later integrate them into business solutions. 

One of the program's priorities is to support startups that have solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and that address three areas of strategic importance for the Orange group: cyber security, telecommunications networks, and customer experience.

The program is looking for startups that develop solutions focused on the ten verticals of the program: Networks of the Future, Smart Retail, IoT & Connected Objects, Security, Media & Entertainment, Sustainability, Smart City & Mobility, Digital Education, People & Future of work and Health & Lifestyle.

To be eligible, interested startups must have a solution that uses AI and addresses one of the business verticals of the Orange Fab program, and have a viable product (MVP) tested with customers. Paying customers and recurring income are a plus. The company must be registered in Romania.

Startups can apply on the Orange Fab website until October 1. The evaluation and validation will be carried out between October 2 and October 18.

Since 2017, 50 startups have joined the Orange Fab program, while Orange Fab has purchased products and services worth EUR 2.2 million from the startups included in the program, implementing more than 90 projects alongside them.

(Photo: Everythingpossible/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Startup

Orange Fab opens project call for startups in Romania

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The acceleration program Orange Fab, run by Orange Romania, has announced another call for projects, aiming for at least six startups to join the acceleration program in the next twelve months.

Orange Fab plans to develop pilot projects alongside the selected startups and later integrate them into business solutions. 

One of the program's priorities is to support startups that have solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and that address three areas of strategic importance for the Orange group: cyber security, telecommunications networks, and customer experience.

The program is looking for startups that develop solutions focused on the ten verticals of the program: Networks of the Future, Smart Retail, IoT & Connected Objects, Security, Media & Entertainment, Sustainability, Smart City & Mobility, Digital Education, People & Future of work and Health & Lifestyle.

To be eligible, interested startups must have a solution that uses AI and addresses one of the business verticals of the Orange Fab program, and have a viable product (MVP) tested with customers. Paying customers and recurring income are a plus. The company must be registered in Romania.

Startups can apply on the Orange Fab website until October 1. The evaluation and validation will be carried out between October 2 and October 18.

Since 2017, 50 startups have joined the Orange Fab program, while Orange Fab has purchased products and services worth EUR 2.2 million from the startups included in the program, implementing more than 90 projects alongside them.

(Photo: Everythingpossible/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln