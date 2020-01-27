Orange buys travel app promoting Bucharest

Orange, the largest mobile operator on the local market, bought Bucharest City App, a travel application that helps tourists to discover Bucharest, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The value of the transaction was not made public.
Local entrepreneur Alexandru Filip and Dragos Asaftei, the official photographer of the Romanian president, founded the Bucharest City App project.
“The opportunity to sell the app to Orange appeared thanks to our partners at Eventya, a Sibiu-based company that contributed to the application’s development […] Eventya is one of the businesses that are now part of Orange Fab Romania - an acceleration program designed to support entrepreneurs in developing innovative products and distributing them locally and internationally,” Filip told ZF.
Bucharest City App was launched in January 2016, following an initial investment of some EUR 30,000. Today, the app has more than 81,500 users, which use the application to find secret attractions, local tips, important events and locations such as restaurants, cafes or shops.
With the sale to Orange, the application will go through a process of analysis, rebranding, reorganization of content and relaunch.
Romanian travel app Questo is one of the winners of the 2nd Tourism Startup Competition organized in Madrid by the World...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!