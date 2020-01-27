Orange buys travel app promoting Bucharest

Orange, the largest mobile operator on the local market, bought Bucharest City App, a travel application that helps tourists to discover Bucharest, local Ziarul Financiar reported. The value of the transaction was not made public.

Local entrepreneur Alexandru Filip and Dragos Asaftei, the official photographer of the Romanian president, founded the Bucharest City App project.

“The opportunity to sell the app to Orange appeared thanks to our partners at Eventya, a Sibiu-based company that contributed to the application’s development […] Eventya is one of the businesses that are now part of Orange Fab Romania - an acceleration program designed to support entrepreneurs in developing innovative products and distributing them locally and internationally,” Filip told ZF.

Bucharest City App was launched in January 2016, following an initial investment of some EUR 30,000. Today, the app has more than 81,500 users, which use the application to find secret attractions, local tips, important events and locations such as restaurants, cafes or shops.

With the sale to Orange, the application will go through a process of analysis, rebranding, reorganization of content and relaunch.

