Orange adds Suceava to the map of 5G cities in Romania

Telecom operator Orange continues to expand its local network by adding Suceava, a major city in northeastern Romania, to the map of cities with 5G coverage. Thus, the Orange 5G network, which offers maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and average speeds of 600 Mbps, now covers a total of 21 cities in Romania.

Starting November 22, residents, public authorities and companies in Suceava have access to the services and technologies that the Orange network offers through the 5G technology.

Other cities in Romania where the Orange 5G network is available are Arad, Bacău, Craiova, Brașov, Bucharest (100% coverage), Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, Sibiu, and Timișoara, but also localities in Ilfov county and mountain and summer resorts.

Following the 5G auction organized by market regulator ANCOM, Orange won the right to use 220 MHz in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz frequencies.

“The spectrum acquired will contribute, in the next 25 years, to the development of the latest technologies such as 5G, but also to future innovations in national mobile communications, which will offer customers high-performance services, coverage and connectivity at the highest standards,” the telecom operator said.

Following the auction, Orange became the operator in Romania with the largest spectrum portfolio, but also the operator with the largest investments, the license fees for the purchase of these rights amounting to EUR 264.6 million.

The Romanian state will collect a total of EUR 432.6 mln for the 5G licenses handed to telecom operators Orange, Vodafone, and RCS & RDS. Only 76% of the radio spectrum offered by the state was contracted, in the context of Telekom România Mobile abstaining from the auction.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)