Orange Romania brings 5G SA technology to the Danube Delta

Orange Romania has launched the first 5G Standalone (5G SA) network in the Danube Delta, offering high-speed connectivity to local residents as part of the 5G Connect Danube Delta (5G-CDD) project. The rollout was marked by the activation of 5G coverage during the Ivan Patzaichin International Canoe Marathon and is part of a three-year initiative funded by the European Commission to digitally connect 23 remote communities.

Currently, 5G coverage has been extended to 14 localities, namely Malcoci, Mineri, Bestepe, Crișan, Partizani, Gorgova, Dunăvățu de Jos, Mila 23, Chilia Veche, Sf. Gheorghe, Periprava, C.A. Rosetti, Pătlăgeanca, and Caraorman, with full coverage expected by the end of the project.

The technology provided for the first time by Orange is 5G Standalone (5G SA), which means that it works independently of the pre-existing 4G network. It uses dedicated edge cloud servers and local traffic processing nodes to ensure low latency and high-speed performance.

The project focuses on four main areas: digital education, telemedicine, sustainable tourism, and environmental monitoring.

Education is a top priority, with the school in Mila 23 becoming the first in the region to receive 5G connectivity, smart boards, laptops, tablets, and VR equipment. These tools aim to improve digital skills and promote access to interactive, remote learning. Teachers will also receive training to integrate digital tools into their lessons.

In the area of telemedicine, Orange has equipped the first local clinic in Mila 23 with smart diagnostic tools such as electronic stethoscopes and EKG devices. These tools allow nurses to transmit data to remote doctors via Telios Care, improving healthcare access in communities lacking general practitioners. The model will be expanded to ten more clinics in the region.

To support eco-tourism, Orange partnered with the Ivan Patzaichin-Mila 23 Association to sponsor the recent canoe marathon and promote the Delta’s natural attractions. The Delta lui Ivan mobile app offers visitors a map of the region with educational content and safety alerts.

Orange has also installed the first AI-powered 5G surveillance cameras to monitor tourism flows and wildlife, using anonymization technology to ensure data privacy.

Orange Romania leads the project consortium, which includes the Orange Foundation, the Ivan Patzaichin Association, the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, Virtual Board, the Tulcea County Council, and Telios Care. The initiative is supported by the European Commission’s Connecting Europe Facility under the “5G and Edge Cloud for Smart Communities” program.

(Photo source: Orange Romania)