Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead

Last week, the Bihor County Council approved the technical and economic indicators for the development of the Oradea metropolitan tram-train network, meant to offer an alternative public transport for residents of the metropolitan area.

The project involves creating a metropolitan train network by modernizing disused railway lines.

The new network will connect the city of Oradea in several directions, over a total length of 33.4 km. The lines will go toward the Oradea Airport; Sânmartin – Băile 1 Mai – Băile Felix (Cordău); Borș (Industrial Park); and Sântandrei – Girișu de Criș – Toboliu – Cheresig.

The mega project worth EUR 274 million, is “the most ambitious, the most valuable, and the most important tram train project in Romania,” according to the head of Bihor County Council, Mircea Mălan, on Facebook. The project also involves the acquisition of 14 tram-train vehicles.

Local officials say that network project has become necessary due to the population growth in Oradea and its metropolitan area and the increasing number of jobs in the city, which has led to a significant flow of commuters. Considering that half of these commuters use personal vehicles, the project proposes a sustainable and efficient transport alternative.

Out of the total length, 24.2 km consists of railway lines that will be rehabilitated and electrified. The project includes the construction of 27 stations, 5 bridges, 3 underground pedestrian crossings, 9 pedestrian overpasses, and 39 level crossings.

The Bihor County Council submitted documentation for European funding in December 2024 and it is currently under evaluation. In the near future, a tender will be launched for design and execution.

Last year, Ilie Bolojan, then-president of the Bihor County Council, announced that he had signed a protocol with CFR for the development of the metropolitan tram-train network, the most important mobility project around the city of Oradea.

