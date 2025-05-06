Romania’s Cluj-Napoca announces metropolitan train project

Local authorities in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second-largest city and a vibrant IT hub, approved a partnership agreement with the Romanian Railway Company CFR for the implementation of the metropolitan train project.

Longtime Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc, cited by ournalists at Actualdecluj.ro, said that this agreement is the last piece requested by the Ministry of Transport for the project to receive the green light for European funding. The City Hall will also publish the tenders for the implementation of the project between May–June.

The mayor noted that the tender for the metropolitan train has been submitted to public acquisitions platform SEAP and will include a suspensive clause. “Around May 12, we will know whether something else needs to be completed or not. After the procedure is published, we will have 60 days to submit bids. In June, we will also prepare the tender for the purchase of carriages,” Boc said.

“The agreement we have with the Railway Company SA establishes the contributions each party has in this metropolitan train project. The project has an investment value of EUR 250 million. From this amount, our contribution is somewhere around EUR 22 million, together with the other City Halls,” the mayor further explained.

Other sums will be provided by the Cluj County Council. “There is also an amount of RON 17 million ineligible expenses that fall to us for setting up parking areas in Cluj-Napoca where new stations will be arranged. CFR’s contribution is RON 285 million for the modernization of existing railway tracks,” he added.

The Cluj metropolitan train will connect the localities of Gilău – Cluj-Napoca – Apahida – Jucu – Bonțida, over a distance of 48.8 km. There will be 23 stations, of which 8 will be entirely new. The project also includes 8 car parks, 5 overpasses, and the purchase of 7 modern electric trains with 420 seats each. The trains are expected to run at 30-minute intervals between 06:00 and 19:00, and after 19:00 until 22:00, the frequency will decrease to one train per hour.

The tenders related to the project are expected to be organized and finalized in the first year of implementation. The project is expected to be implemented over 4 years, with a multiannual budget. Local media reported that the deadline for submitting national projects to the Ministry of Transport has been extended until the end of this year. So far, Cluj and Oradea have submitted projects for European funding to establish these local transport services with the metropolitan train.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)