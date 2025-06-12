Cooling stations for pedestrians installed in Bucharest amid summer heat

Bucharest City Hall has begun installing modern cooling stations across the city to help pedestrians cope with rising summer temperatures. In partnership with Apa Nova București, the municipality has introduced a pilot project that will see six misting installations placed in high-traffic areas of the capital.

The first cooling station has already been installed in Unirii Square, with the remaining five set to be deployed over the coming weeks, the City Hall announced.

Additional locations scheduled to receive installations include the University Square (in front of the National Theatre), Halelor Street near the subway entrance, the entrance to Titan Park, in front of Bucur Obor department store, and on Calea Victoriei, near the National Military Circle.

The devices emit a fine mist of water, offering a refreshing break for those passing by during the hottest parts of the day.

They will operate daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and will also be illuminated between 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM to ensure visibility and accessibility during the night.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)