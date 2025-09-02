Oradea’s modernized Gheorghe Șincai Library reopens with 24/7 book loans, digital services, cultural spaces

Oradea’s Gheorghe Șincai County Library has reopened after a major renovation and digitalization project financed with European funds, offering readers around-the-clock access to books, e-books, and audiobooks, alongside new cultural and community facilities, the Bihor County Council announced.

The modernization is part of a EUR 26.4 million initiative that also included the renovation of three local libraries in Oșorhei, Sântandrei, and Sânmartin, and new equipment for 26 other libraries across Bihor County.

Unveiled on September 1, 2025, the library’s transformation was presented at a press conference attended by Bihor County Council president Mircea Mălan, library director Ancuța Șchiop, project representatives, and technology partners. The official opening ceremony was scheduled for September 2.

The redesigned building is divided into two main areas - one for book storage and administration, and the other open to the public, centered around a new atrium.

On the ground floor, visitors will find a Humanitas bookstore with an integrated café and terrace, as well as dedicated spaces for children, creative workshops equipped with sewing machines and 3D printers, and community activities.

“The County Library has a new look. It is now able to offer new functions for the people of Bihor, adapted to today’s times, and it will play an even more important role in the Bihor community. Practically, this will be a place for the academic environment, from pupils, students, and teachers, because there are books dedicated to every scientific field. Families with children will come, so that parents can read or enjoy a coffee while their children take part in educational activities on the ground floor of the library. Book lovers will come too; in fact, everyone who wants to keep a connection with the universe of reading,” said Mircea Mălan, president of the Bihor County Council.

The library has also partnered with the Humanitas bookstore network to host monthly cultural events, book launches, and meetings with Romanian and international authors.

Upstairs, visitors will find adult reading rooms, digital training spaces, an auditorium, exhibition areas, a media library, and even a podcast recording studio. Accessibility was a priority in the redesign, with two new elevators and facilities adapted for people with disabilities.

A key part of the modernization is the digital transformation of library services. The entire 550,000-volume collection has been integrated into a new RFID-based catalog system, allowing users to borrow and return books 24/7 through self-service stations. The “Liberty Link” mobile app enables readers to reserve titles and pick them up at any time from secure lockers.

Meanwhile, the “Cloud Library” platform provides access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks.

The project also includes 20 new digital workstations for training courses, as well as high-performance scanners for digitizing rare and archival books.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cjbihor.ro)