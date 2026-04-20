Events

‘Open Streets’ returns to Bucharest with expanded pedestrian zones and cultural events

20 April 2026

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The “Open Streets – Bucharest” program will return this weekend, on April 25, transforming central areas of the Romanian capital into pedestrian spaces every weekend until October. The initiative, now in its sixth edition, is one of the city’s largest cultural projects and is expected to attract over one million visitors, the City Hall said.

Organized by the Bucharest City Hall, the event will run for 25 weekends, during which Calea Victoriei and, for the first time, Ion Brezoianu Street will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The program will include concerts, theater and dance performances, street parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and public debates on topics such as urban development, sustainability, and mobility. Each weekend will have a dedicated theme reflecting different aspects of city life and urban transformation.

“I support quality events for all ages that bring us together as a community. I invite you to rediscover the city, to leave the car at home at least on weekends, and to walk the streets - young people, grandparents, children alike. This year, for the first time, we will also organize public debates on various topics that concern us all,” said mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

The opening weekend, April 25-26, will focus on the theme “The City Built Together,” featuring discussions on urban planning and community involvement, alongside exhibitions and guided tours. The program is available here

Calea Victoriei will become a pedestrian zone along the stretch between Dacia Boulevard and the intersection with Splaiul Independenței, without affecting the intersections. Crossing will still be allowed at Știrbei Vodă Street, C.A. Rosetti Street, Dem I. Dobrescu Street, Ion Câmpineanu Street, and Regina Elisabeta Boulevard.

Ion Brezoianu Street will be closed to traffic on the segment between Lipscani Street and Valter Mărăcineanu Street. The pedestrian area will extend along Valter Mărăcineanu Street up to Calea Victoriei. Cars will still be able to cross at the intersections of Domnița Anastasia Street with Ion Brezoianu Street, Ion Brezoianu Street with Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, and Valter Mărăcineanu Street with Ion Brezoianu Street.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pmb.ro)

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Positive Romania
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Events

‘Open Streets’ returns to Bucharest with expanded pedestrian zones and cultural events

20 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The “Open Streets – Bucharest” program will return this weekend, on April 25, transforming central areas of the Romanian capital into pedestrian spaces every weekend until October. The initiative, now in its sixth edition, is one of the city’s largest cultural projects and is expected to attract over one million visitors, the City Hall said.

Organized by the Bucharest City Hall, the event will run for 25 weekends, during which Calea Victoriei and, for the first time, Ion Brezoianu Street will be closed to traffic and opened to pedestrians between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

The program will include concerts, theater and dance performances, street parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and public debates on topics such as urban development, sustainability, and mobility. Each weekend will have a dedicated theme reflecting different aspects of city life and urban transformation.

“I support quality events for all ages that bring us together as a community. I invite you to rediscover the city, to leave the car at home at least on weekends, and to walk the streets - young people, grandparents, children alike. This year, for the first time, we will also organize public debates on various topics that concern us all,” said mayor Ciprian Ciucu.

The opening weekend, April 25-26, will focus on the theme “The City Built Together,” featuring discussions on urban planning and community involvement, alongside exhibitions and guided tours. The program is available here

Calea Victoriei will become a pedestrian zone along the stretch between Dacia Boulevard and the intersection with Splaiul Independenței, without affecting the intersections. Crossing will still be allowed at Știrbei Vodă Street, C.A. Rosetti Street, Dem I. Dobrescu Street, Ion Câmpineanu Street, and Regina Elisabeta Boulevard.

Ion Brezoianu Street will be closed to traffic on the segment between Lipscani Street and Valter Mărăcineanu Street. The pedestrian area will extend along Valter Mărăcineanu Street up to Calea Victoriei. Cars will still be able to cross at the intersections of Domnița Anastasia Street with Ion Brezoianu Street, Ion Brezoianu Street with Regina Elisabeta Boulevard, and Valter Mărăcineanu Street with Ion Brezoianu Street.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pmb.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

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