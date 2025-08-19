Events

Bucharest’s Titan Park hosts open-air cinema festival

19 August 2025

One of Bucharest’s most popular summer events is back as Cinema în Aer Liber kicks off its 2025 edition on the Insula Artelor in Titan Park. Running from August 19 to September 14, the festival will transform the island into an open-air movie theater, offering audiences four weeks of free evening screenings.

This year’s lineup spans European cinema, festival favorites, acclaimed Romanian productions, and family-friendly animations, all shown outdoors once night falls.

The opening week sets the tone with Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope (2025), a lyrical coming-of-age story set in Naples, alongside Emanuel Pârvu’s Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii (2024), which explores identity and family tensions in rural Romania. 

Families can enjoy Gints Zilbalodis’s animation Flow – A Fearless Cat (2025), while Pablo Larraín’s Maria (2024) paints a moving portrait of opera icon Maria Callas. Jacques Audiard’s unconventional Emilia Pérez (2024) and Dag Johan Haugerud’s tender drama Dreams (2025) complete the week.

The following weeks bring an equally diverse mix. Highlights include Gilles Lellouche’s romantic comedy Iubire fără limite (2025), Bogdan Mureșanu’s Romanian drama Anul Nou care n-a fost (2024), Michel Fessler’s reimagined Bambi (2025), Andrea Arnold’s Bird (2024), Mohammad Rasoulof’s political drama Seeds of the Sacred Fig (2025), and a fresh take on The Count of Monte Cristo (2024).

The festival closes with two premieres: Emmanuel Courcol’s comedy The Marching Band and Olivier Assayas’s drama Suspended Time, alongside encore screenings of some audience favorites.

Screenings are held outdoors but with professional-grade projection and sound systems, ensuring quality viewing conditions. Admission is free, and organizers encourage visitors to arrive early to secure seats.

Further details, including the complete schedule and regulations, are available at Primarie3.ro and Cinemainaerliber.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Positive Romania
