Romania to introduce electronic toll payments at Giurgiu-Ruse bridge this month

Drivers crossing the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge will be able to pay the toll electronically starting June 15, under a new system designed to reduce waiting times and improve traffic flow. The announcement was made by Cristian Pistol, director general of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR), who said the IT system has been officially accepted and is awaiting the publication of a Transport Ministry order in the Official Gazette before becoming operational.

According to Pistol, the new eTarifGiurgiuPod (eTGP) system will modernize toll collection on the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge route and help ease congestion at the crossing.

The system will initially be available for passenger cars and will operate through two dedicated prepaid lanes integrated with both a web platform and a mobile application. Drivers will be able to pay the toll electronically before reaching the bridge.

“When crossing through the dedicated eTGP lanes at the Giurgiu toll collection point, the system will automatically verify that a payment was made at least three minutes before entering the control area, allowing the barrier to open instantly in a high-speed traffic flow mode," Cristian Pistol said in a Facebook post.

He added that the new system is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, increase vehicle processing capacity, reduce manual intervention, and offer a faster and more efficient experience for users.

CNAIR plans to extend the electronic payment system in a later phase to other vehicle categories, including heavy goods vehicles.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Cristian Pistol)