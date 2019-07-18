Online advertising market in Romania, up 22% in 2018

The value of online advertising spending in Romania in 2018 increased by 22% compared to the previous year, to about EUR 57 million, according to the ROADS study by IAB Romania, the association representing the local online marketing and advertising industry.

The second half of 2018 was the best semester in the last ten years, with total online advertising spending of some EUR 33 million, up by a third compared to the first half of the year and by 19% compared to the second half of 2017.

The Display Embedded format drew 32% of the total budgets in the second half of 2018, followed by Display Social Media (21%), and Display Video (15%).

The mobile advertising segment grew faster (by 35%) than desktop advertising, reaching 55% of the total invested budgets. Programmatic advertising represented 21% of the total market. The biggest spenders were the telecom, finance and cosmetics industries.

The values in the ROADS study are based on the sums invoiced by participants, which include local publishers and media agencies.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]