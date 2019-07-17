Romania Insider
Zenith: Romanian advertising market is slowing down
17 July 2019
The advertising market in Romania is starting to slow down, after two years of accelerated growth, according to a study by media agency Zenith Romania.

In 2019, Zenith estimates the value of the local advertising market at EUR 493 million, up 7% compared to 2018. The growth rate will slow down to 3% in 2020, when Zenith’s projections indicate a market value of EUR 508 million, and stagnate in 2021.

The advertising market in Romania is dominated by the TV segment, which has a share of 64% of the total media investments. However, the digital segment is the fastest-growing, and will increase its share from 19% in 2019 to 22% in 2021, according to Zenith projections.

Globally, internet advertising will reach over half of the total advertising spending by 2021, up from an estimated 47% this year, according to Zenith’s Advertising Expenditure Forecast. The global advertising market is estimated to reach USD 639 billion, up 4.6% over 2018.

(Photo: Pixabay)

Normal

