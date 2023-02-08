Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer OnePlus recently launched its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, aiming to challenge industry giants Samsung and Apple.

The new phone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the most powerful Android processor currently available. Samsung’s newest flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series, also feature the same chipset.

The OnePlus 11 also has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Amoled LTPO3 screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 50 Megapixel main camera, and a camera system developed in collaboration with German manufacturer of digital cameras and lenses Hasselblad. It also has a DSLR portrait camera with 32 MP, and a 48 MP ultra-wide one.

OnePlus, which launched as a brand globally at the end of 2013, promises 4 years of operating system updates and 5 years of security support for its new model, ensuring longer-term use. The battery, which OnePlus says will last a full day even after 4 years of use and can change in 25 minutes, is also a strong point for the phone.

The OnePlus 11, developed in close communication with communities of developers, has a unique design of the cameras and keeps its alert slider. It is also WIFI 7 compatible, making it, the company says, future-proof. The OnePlus 11 can run 44 apps that can be kept simultaneously live. Its cooling system allows it to handle gaming, filming in 4k or 8k, and video editing.

In Romania, the model will be sold starting from RON 4,700 (EUR 960) on pre-order from Digi, Emag, and Flanco, for the 16GB RAM model. The phone comes with a set of Oppo Enco X2 wireless headphones, which would cost about RON 900 (EUR 184) if sold separately, according to the company.

