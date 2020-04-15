Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 16:06
Events
Two TV channels will broadcast “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert in Romania on Easter Sunday
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Paramount Channel and Comedy Central will broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert in Romania on the Easter Sunday (April 19). The show brings to the public some of the greatest entertainers of the moment to celebrate the global healthcare system involved in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be broadcast in Romania on April 19 on Paramount Channel from 20:00 and on Comedy Central from 23:00. Paramount Channel will broadcast the show once again on April 21, from 03:15. The event will have Romanian subtitles.

The special event is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the United Nations, in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The global event will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

They will be joined by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

The show’s hosts will be Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live), and Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

The show will also feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 16:06
Events
Two TV channels will broadcast “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert in Romania on Easter Sunday
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Paramount Channel and Comedy Central will broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert in Romania on the Easter Sunday (April 19). The show brings to the public some of the greatest entertainers of the moment to celebrate the global healthcare system involved in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be broadcast in Romania on April 19 on Paramount Channel from 20:00 and on Comedy Central from 23:00. Paramount Channel will broadcast the show once again on April 21, from 03:15. The event will have Romanian subtitles.

The special event is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the United Nations, in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The global event will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

They will be joined by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

The show’s hosts will be Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live), and Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

The show will also feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!
14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand