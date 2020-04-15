Two TV channels will broadcast “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert in Romania on Easter Sunday

Paramount Channel and Comedy Central will broadcast the “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert in Romania on the Easter Sunday (April 19). The show brings to the public some of the greatest entertainers of the moment to celebrate the global healthcare system involved in fighting the new coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be broadcast in Romania on April 19 on Paramount Channel from 20:00 and on Comedy Central from 23:00. Paramount Channel will broadcast the show once again on April 21, from 03:15. The event will have Romanian subtitles.

The special event is organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the United Nations, in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The global event will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

They will be joined by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

The show’s hosts will be Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live), and Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert).

The show will also feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations.

