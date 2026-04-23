Romanian developer One United Properties reports EUR 60.4 mln in Q1 residential transactions

Romanian developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) reported residential transactions worth EUR 60.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, signaling a strong start to the year as demand continues to build around new developments. The transactions included sales, pre-sales, and reservations for 144 residential and commercial units, along with 243 parking and storage spaces.

“Q1 2026 brings a very strong start to the year, and what stands out is how quickly demand is forming around our new developments,” said Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties. He gave the example of One Floreasca Sunset, which attracted significant demand shortly after launch.

The first-quarter performance also highlights a shift in the company’s sales mix as it enters what it described as its largest delivery cycle to date. A significant share of units under construction has already been pre-sold, allowing the developer to accelerate new launches and expand its pipeline.

Pricing has also seen a notable increase. The average price of contracted units reached EUR 3,843 per square meter in Q1 2026, up 33% compared to EUR 2,881 per square meter in the same period last year.

The company said the residential market is adjusting to a new regulatory framework introduced in 2026, which changes how advance payments are structured and ties them more closely to construction progress. This is expected to distribute cash flows more evenly across development cycles, while favoring developers with strong financial backing.

As of March 31, 2026, around 73% of units under construction had already been contracted, with over 1,100 units still available for sale. The company plans to continue expanding its portfolio this year through new developments in Bucharest, Constanța, and Sibiu.

In the commercial segment, rental income reached EUR 7.2 million in Q1 2026, up 3% year-on-year, with a total leasing rate of 97% across a portfolio of nearly 152,000 square meters.

Overall, the developer had more than 4,100 residential units and 45,500 square meters of commercial space under construction at the end of the first quarter, with a total development value exceeding EUR 1.6 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)