RO developer considers design hotel on land recently bought in northern Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties, founded by local entrepreneurs Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, considers building a 4- or 5-star design hotel with approximately 200 rooms and 60-80 luxury apartments on a land it recently bought for EUR 7.3 million in northern Bucharest.

The seller was Italian rally driver Gabriele Marotta. In 2011, Marotta took possession of the plot of about 5,600 square meters in a key location on Gara Herastrau street, according to Profit.ro.

The land is adjacent to the first Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Romania, owned by Apex Alliance of Lithuania, the Equilibrium office complex developed by Skanska, and the Aviation Tower residential complex owned by businessman Ali Madadi.

The City Hall has already approved a Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ) for the construction of a 14-storey office building and an 8-storey hotel on the land purchased by One United.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]