One United founders and close partner set up PE fund

Doru Lionăchescu, Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu joined forces again to set up a new investment fund, Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

They are all former bankers at Banca Bucuresti (later Alpha Bank Romania) who in 2005 set up Capital Partners investment bank, later sold to Banca Transilvania financial group,

Doru Lionăchescu is currently the non-executive president of BT Capital Partners (and a member of the board of Idea Bank - part of Banca Transilvania group). Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu are best known as the founders and main shareholders of BVB-listed One United real estate company.

The new investment company set by the three partners will have at its disposal several tens of millions of euros from the founders' own money. Raising further funds is an option as well.

The companies "with personality", where the founders are the key element of differentiation, will be targeted by the new fund.

Sectors such as the provision of specialized medical services, agribusiness, retail and value-added food production, IT companies, cosmetics or luxury brands, food brands or cultural retail brands are already being scanned.

"For us, the team, the founders' involvement will matter most," Lionăchescu explained.

(Photo: Hin255 | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com